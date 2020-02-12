Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church
185 Northside Dr. SW

Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA

Het Rolley


1930 - 2020
Het Rolley Obituary
ROLLEY, Het Junior Mr. Het Junior Rolley of Atlanta, passed Feb. 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 AM, at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Northside Dr. SW, Reverend Antonio T. Grissom, Pastor, officiating. Interment, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc www.CarlmWilliams.com. 492 Larkin Street, Southwest Atlanta, GA 30313. 404-522-8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
