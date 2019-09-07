|
PINES, HG HG Pines, age 76 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Mr. Pines was born on April 11, 1943, in Wilcox County, Georgia, to the late Harry Pines and Gladys Hobbs. He was the owner of 76 Service Station for many years and the current owner of Neighbor to Neighbor Construction. In addition to his parents, H.G. was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Pines; sister, Diane Hice. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Rex Heyman, Lawrenceville, and Tracie and Mike Burns, Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Holly Pines, Grayson; grandchildren, Josh Heyman (Jana), Heath Heyman (Kristin), Sarah Lebaron, Dylan Pines, Dawson Pines, Harrison Burns; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Heyman, Axel Heyman, Hendrix Heyman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jacky and Susan Pines, Barnesville, and Johnny and Kathy Pines, Barnesville; beloved dachshund, Suzy; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Dennis Turner will officiate. Entombment will follow at Yonah View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM Monday prior to the service. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.barrettfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 7, 2019