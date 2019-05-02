Resources
SLAVIN, Hilary B. Hilary B. Slavin, 70 of Sandy Springs, died April 30, 2019. Dr. Slavin was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Betty Slavin and twin sister, Michele Askew-Slavin. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria Pico; daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Wesley Ishee; and sisters, Fredda and Elaine Slavin. Graveside services will be TODAY, May 2, 2019 at 4 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Bradley Levenberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Brain Foundation, www.americanbrainfoundation.org or to Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs, www.ourcac.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
