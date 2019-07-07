DIAZ, Hilda Hilda Diaz, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 in the arms of her loving husband, Jesus, and with family members at their side. She was born on December 18, 1929 in Havana, Cuba to Alejandro and Mercedez Rodriguez. She married Jesus Diaz Lanzada on January 5, 1957. Hilda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. At her core, Hilda was a compassionate caregiver, offering support, giving valuable advice and always extending a helping hand. She was always the happiest and most fulfilled when spending time with her friends and family. Hilda is survived by her husband, Jesus; her daughter, Hilda Arteaga and her husband Carlos; her son Jesus Diaz Jr. and his wife Amy; and her five grandchildren: Daniel, Alexandra, David, Erica and Elizabeth. Hilda was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her sisters, Josefina Gomez and Sara Crespo. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Glenda Lopez who has been an angel to Hilda and Jesus. Please join us in celebrating Hilda's life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019