VAUGHAN, Hilda VAUGHAN, Hilda Duncan, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away August 30, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1940 in Cleburne County, AL. She was predeceased by her Husband, Bobby Joe Vaughan; Parents, Roy and Leona Duncan; and Daughter-in-Law, Kathy Vaughan. She is survived by her Children, Stephen Craig Vaughan and Tara Vaughan Keefe; Son-in-Law Michael Keefe and Granddaughter Morgan Keefe. Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, September 16th at Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church, 3260 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032 and a graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, September 20th at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 2098 Mooty Bridge Rd., LaGrange, GA 30240.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019