EWING, Hollis Celebration of Life for Hollis William Ewing will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Christian Church Atlanta, 4532 Lavista Rd., Tucker, GA 30084. Family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:30, followed by a service at 11:30. He was preceded in death by his father, H.A. Ewing, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Ewing Sappington, her husband Joseph; son Shane C. Ewing; sister and brother-in-law Cheryl Ewing Crowe and Richard; 2 nieces, 2 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
