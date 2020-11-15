On November 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Woody peacefully went home to be with his heavenly Father. Born in Atlanta on November 28, 1933, he attended Morningside Grammar School, Grady High School and Sewanee Military Academy, graduating in '52. At Georgia Tech, Woody joined Phi Delta Theta, the swim team and baseball team. After his sophomore year, he joined the Air Force. At Stead Airforce Base in Reno Nevada, he was a survival instructor for SAC teams, including artic, desert, swamp and sea survival. After four years of honorable service, Woody returned to Tech in 1958 to complete his degree. He then took over the family business, Woodall Electric Service Company Inc, which he owned and operated until he retired.Woody never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him. Never at a loss for words, his sense of humor and entertaining stories made him a joy to be around. Woody was a father not only to his children and grandchildren, but also to their friends, who all felt welcome in his home. As an AA member and sponsor, his story was an inspiration and a message of courage, strength and hope for 30 years.Woody was proceeded in death by his parents H.F. Woodall Sr, Pansie Littlejohn Woodall, and Louise Fink Woodall, and sisters Patricia W. Lifsey and Dorothy W. Domingos. He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 60 years, daughter Linda W. Duckworth (Bobby), son Clifton F. Woodall (Karen), and grandchildren Rebecca and Caroline Duckworth, Laura W. Walters (Matthew), and Ryan, Jason and Leia Woodall.Private funeral services were held on November 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church Atlanta.



