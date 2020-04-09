|
|
ARNOLD, Hope Abigail Hope Abigail Arnold, 86 of Stone Mountain Georgia died April 2 at Sunrise of Five Forks' Reminiscence facility. She was born October 20th, 1933 in Carroll, Iowa, daughter of the late Henry and Beulah Hoft. Hope was next to the youngest of seven siblings. Immediately after high school Hope spent a year at Iowa State University and then went on to the nursing school at Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia where she graduated in 1956 and in the same year married Frank L. Arnold of Philadelphia. Hope worked as an RN to help support them while Frank was in seminary. The first of their five children, David, was born during those three years. The couple then moved to Richmond Virginia where they felt a strong calling from God to become missionaries of the Presbyterian Church. With their then three children (adding Deborah and John) the couple spent 33 happy, fruitful years in Brazil during which time two more sons, Daniel and Stephen were born. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Decatur with burial at Floral Hills cemetery in Tucker. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in Hope's honor to Clairmont Presbyterian Church's Dominican Republic Partnership. Text "Clairmont Hope" to 73256 for a link to donate, or mail a check to Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033 with a note that the donation is on behalf of Hope Arnold. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020