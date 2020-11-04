To The family of Hopeton, We are absolutely SO deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear of his sudden passing. Hopeton, You have always been such a lovely person to chat with. We enjoyed sharing stories of our respective families, exchanging events in our lives, etc. Now, you have left a void in our aching hearts. You had a special nickname for our precious pet...she will always be your “Booboo”! We will certainly miss your presence in our subdivision and HOA meetings won’t be the same without you.

You will Always remain in our hearts ♥ forever ❤

Anup, Shamala n Angel

