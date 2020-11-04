1/
Hopeton Howell
HOWELL, Hopeton Hugh

Hopeton Hugh Howell, 64, of Norcross, GA went home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Services (INVITATION ONLY; LIVE STREAM) will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at our Gwinnett Chapel, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family is requesting guests wear happy colors in celebration of a life well lived. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 PM - 6 PM, at our Gwinnett Chapel. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences here or on levettfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lawrenceville. 770.338.5558.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 4, 2020.
October 28, 2020
To The family of Hopeton, We are absolutely SO deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear of his sudden passing. Hopeton, You have always been such a lovely person to chat with. We enjoyed sharing stories of our respective families, exchanging events in our lives, etc. Now, you have left a void in our aching hearts. You had a special nickname for our precious pet...she will always be your “Booboo”! We will certainly miss your presence in our subdivision and HOA meetings won’t be the same without you.
You will Always remain in our hearts ♥ forever ❤
Anup, Shamala n Angel
