BATTEN, Hosea Carroll "Pepe" Hosea Carroll "Pepe" Batten, age 94, of Atlanta, GA, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, of natural causes. Mr. Batten was born January 23, 1926, in Smithfield, Virginia. He enlisted in the United States Navy, and following his service he enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he lettered in two sports, baseball and wrestling, and was elected president of the student body. He was also a member of ANAK, Georgia Tech's highest leadership and honor society, president of his fraternity (Phi Kappa Sigma), and the inaptly named Bulldog Club. During his senior year at Tech, in 1947, he married the former Carol Hall. "Busy" and Pepe were married for nearly 60 years, until Busy's death exactly 13 years earlier, on March 31, 2007. After graduating from Tech in 1948, Pepe spent 33 years in sales and management with National Cash Register. Pepe was gregarious and well loved by everyone who met him. In 1955, at the age of 29, he committed his life to the Lord Jesus Christ, and his faith was central to every facet of his life. Pepe is survived by two sons, Eric Batten and wife Vicki of Fernandina Beach, FL, and the Hon. Timothy Batten and his wife Beth of Newnan, GA. He was predeceased by two other sons, Craig Batten of Atlanta and Bruce "Corky" Batten of Chattanooga, TN. He is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Susie Batten and Carolyn Batten, and 13 grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren. In light of the Coronavirus, there will be no public viewing or memorial service at this time. Memorial tributes and condolences may be posted to Mr. Batten and his family by visiting www.mem.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Hope, 7011 Pony Lake Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2020