South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Houston Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Houston Ray Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Houston Ray Johnson, age 69, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12PM at Berean Christian Church (Gwinnett)-1465 Highpoint Rd, Snellville GA. Senior Pastor Kevin Lee. Visitation will be held TODAY, Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10AM to 8PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Georgia National Cemetery-1080 Scott Hudgens Dr. Canton, GA. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 15, 2019
