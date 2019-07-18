ARNOLD, III, Howard Henry Howard Henry Arnold III, 80, died July 13, 2019, in Asheville, NC. He is survived by his wife Susan Houts Arnold, son Howard Henry Arnold IV (Natasha), daughter Catharine Norcross Arnold, and grandson Henry Alexander Arnold. Howard was born in McKeesport, PA. He graduated from the GA Institute of Technology, where he majored in Industrial Management and belonged to the Kappa Sigma fraternity. For 23 years he practiced commercial real estate in Atlanta. He also chaired the Atlanta Urban Design Commission, where he advocated for preserving the city's historic buildings through renovation and repurposing. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club. In 1994, Howard made his home in Portland ME, where he served on the Board of Greater Portland Landmarks. He became an avid though novice sailor, sailing his 38 ft. yacht along the coast of Maine. Howard moved to Asheville in 2003 and enjoyed traveling, camping, golf and supporting the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. A memorial service will be held in Atlanta on a future date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019