CHALIFF, Howard Jess Howard Jess Chaliff peacefully passed away on Feb. 9, 2020. He was born in 1933 in Cincinnati, OH to Irwin and Ida Chaliff. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati, with a degree in Civil Engineering. This led to a successful career in Atlanta, serving as Senior Vice President of Parsons Brinkerhoff, from which he retired from in 1988. While there, among other things, he was one of the original project managers for the MARTA rail line. After retirement, he was hired as a consultant to finish the stalled Rapid Rail Line project in Taipei, Taiwan, finishing the project in three months. During his career, he also worked in Brazil, Venezuela, Israel, Texas, New York and California, where he received a Distinguished Service Citation from the City of Los Angeles for his input on various projects. Howard was known as a fun-loving, responsible family man, who enjoyed taking the entire group on many cruises and vacations. He set a wonderful example for his children, grandchildren and all who knew him. Howard was an avid bridge player, enjoyed charitable work, civic responsibilities, an admitted terrible golfer, and playing the ukulele. While in ukulele class he met his future companion, Beverly Struble, and they enjoyed nineteen years together. He always referred to her as the "love of his life." Survivors include son Michael (Marla), daughters Susan Moskowitz (Neil), Joanne Cole (Tim), grandchildren Jason, Pamela, Ryan, Jake, Carly and Savannah, also his loving companion Beverly Struble, and his dog, Buster. He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Chaliff. The family would like to thank Dr. Thanmaya Reddy and her staff, and the staff at Towne Club Windermere for their kindness and care. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2 PM, at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Canine Companions or CURE Childhood Cancer. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020