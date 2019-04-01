|
DAVIS, Howard M. Howard M. Davis, age 92, of Tucker, GA., passed away, Saturday evening, March 30, 2019. His funeral will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2 pm in the Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, Ga. Born in Fairplay, SC., he was a retired Building Superintendant and a member of Tucker Masonic Lodge #42 F&AM where he was a member of the Memorial Club. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Cook Davis of Tucker, GA, his daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Ronnie Elder of Loganville, GA, 2 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until 2 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019