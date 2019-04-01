Services
Howard DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Howard M. Howard M. Davis, age 92, of Tucker, GA., passed away, Saturday evening, March 30, 2019. His funeral will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2 pm in the Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, Ga. Born in Fairplay, SC., he was a retired Building Superintendant and a member of Tucker Masonic Lodge #42 F&AM where he was a member of the Memorial Club. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Cook Davis of Tucker, GA, his daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Ronnie Elder of Loganville, GA, 2 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until 2 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019
