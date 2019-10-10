|
|
FINE, Howard Howard Fine, age 91, of Atlanta died peacefully October 8, 2019. Devoted husband, he is predeceased by his loving wife, Rita Green Fine. Loving father and grandfather, he is survived by daughter and sons-in-law Drs. Mindy Fine and Gregg Bauer, son and daughter-in-law Dr. Richard and Melanie Fine and grandchildren, Jonathan and Natalie Bauer and Steven and Rachel Fine. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 11th, at 10 AM, at Crestlawn Cemetery with Rabbi Ari Kaiman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019