Howard Hensley

HENSLEY, Howard Vincent A Private Committal Service for Mr. Howard Vincent Hensley of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 11 AM at Georgia National Cemetery in Caton, GA. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Visitation TODAY from 4-5 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 29, 2020.