HURSEY, Howard Boyd Howard Boyd Hursey passed away December 17, 2018, at the age of 71. Howard leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Jane (Duttenhaver) and his children Lorraine Hursey Deng (Simon) and Christopher (Lori), and his grandchildren: Nathan, Felix, Camille, and Chandler. He is survived by his oldest brother, Richard, and sisters-in-law, Jeanie and Gratia. Howard was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Ken. Born in Hazlehurst, Georgia, in 1947, to Olive (Brown) and Thomas Hursey, Howard attended Cross Keys High School in Atlanta. He served in the Army 1966-1969, including a year in Vietnam. He married Jane, his high-school sweetheart, in 1971. He briefly attended Oglethorpe University before beginning his work as a television copywriter. Howard worked in the early years of Turner Broadcasting on The Bill Tush Show and The Lighter Side. The later part of his career included copy writing for a variety of local and national industries. Howard made friends and meaningful connections in every avenue of his life. He maintained childhood friendships throughout his life and enjoyed traveling often with his wife and several other couples. He developed a passion for cooking in his later years and was always trying a new recipe or cooking method. Howard's ability to recall and share stories was a true gift, and his unique sense of humor was always woven into his conversations. His thoughtful, kind nature will be remembered and greatly missed. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 16th, at 11 A.M. at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and reception following the service at Patterson's. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2019