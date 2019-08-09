|
|
LASHER, Jr., Howard R. "Bill" 1933-2019 Howard R. "Bill" Lasher, 85 of Sandy Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Bill was born on August 19, 1933, and spent his childhood in Asheville, NC. After graduating from Lee Edwards High School in 1951, and earning an Eagle Scout award, he attended Duke University on a Navy Scholarship. During this time he served as a cadet on the USS Missouri. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in the class of 1955, and later served in the National Guard. He led a remarkable career in the engineering field, which included working on the fuel systems for the Saturn V rocket system at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Al; designing Gas turbine systems for General Electric in Greenville, SC; and working for the National GeoSpatial-Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC, where he received numerous awards and commendations. Bill loved college basketball, playing tennis, eating peach ice cream, and playing bridge, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Perry Lasher, and is survived by his two sons, William and wife Lynn Lasher, of Charleston, SC and Steve and wife Candy Lasher of Atlanta; and his four beloved grandsons, Tate and Bruce of Atlanta, and Fletcher and Luke of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Howard R. Lasher, Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 o'clock at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019