JACK, Sr., Howard Howard Patrick Jack Sr., age 94, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Atlanta on February 7, 1925 to Howard and Allien Jack, he was the youngest of four. After attending Tech High in 1943, he joined the US Army Air Forces, 350th Airdrome Squadron based in Burma. He was a Mechanical Engineer and Partner at Britt Alderman and Associates, a Consulting Engineering Firm. John Portman, one of Atlanta's most renowned architects, was one of their largest clients. He also worked for Stevens & Wilkinson and EBASCO before retiring in 1992. He was a founding member and the first President of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, Atlanta Chapter. His bride of 51 years, Myrl and their youngest son Allen preceded him in death. His remaining children are: Nancy Jack (Ron) Logan, Howard Patrick (Diane) Jack, Jr., and Marianna Jack (Ken) Collins. He was the grandpa to four and great-grandpa to six. Howard will join his late wife and be interred in the Columbarium at St. Martin's of the Field Episcopal Church. A private family ceremony has been planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019