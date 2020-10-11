1/
Howard Raley
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RALEY, Jr., Howard T. Howard T. Raley Jr., age 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, died at home peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020. Howard was born July 2, 1926, in Paragould, Arkansas. He was the second son of the late Howard Thomas and Anna Straub Raley. After serving as a First Lieutenant in the US Army, Howard graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology receiving a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree. While at Georgia Tech, he met Joyce, his wife to be for 68 years. Howard is survived by his wife Joyce (née Clements); brother Joseph Ronald Raley of Tularosa, New Mexico; three sons: Greg and wife Karen of Texas, Philip and wife Rita of the Carolinas, David and wife Lynda of Douglasville, Georgia; and a daughter Joan Raley Barnwell and husband Charlie of Vinings, Georgia; eleven grandchildren: Meredith, Mat, Matthew, West, Alex, Kristina, Sean, Jordan, Andrew, David, and Laine; and two great-grandchildren: Sam and Myers. Preceding him in death are his parents, five sisters: Pauline Raley, Loretta Raley, Francis Raley-Hayden, Virginia Raley-Ephrussi, and Sister Anne Michele Raley, and two brothers: Adrian Raley, and John Raley. Private services were held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved