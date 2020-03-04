Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Trunipseed Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.
122 Watterson Street
Jonesboro, GA
View Map
Howard Turnipseed Obituary
TURNIPSEED, Howard E. Age 72 of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed on February 28, 2020. Celebration of life services will be held at 12 Noon on March 5 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church., Rev. Donald Ree, pastor. 122 Watterson Street., Jonesboro, 30236. Inurnment at Jonesboro City Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Trunipseed Home at 10:00 AM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656 in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
