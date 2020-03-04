|
|
TURNIPSEED, Howard E. Age 72 of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed on February 28, 2020. Celebration of life services will be held at 12 Noon on March 5 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church., Rev. Donald Ree, pastor. 122 Watterson Street., Jonesboro, 30236. Inurnment at Jonesboro City Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Trunipseed Home at 10:00 AM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656 in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2020