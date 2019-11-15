Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
More Obituaries for Howard Whitlock
Howard Whitlock


1926 - 2019
Howard Whitlock Obituary
WHITLOCK, Howard George Howard George Whitlock of East Point died November 13, 2019. Mr. Whitlock was born on May 14, 1926 in Fayette County, GA and was the son on the late Arch Whitlock and Mattie Lou Davis Whitlock. He joined the Army on October 12, 1944 at Ft. McPherson and served during World War II in Europe with Battery A, 659th Field Artillery Battalion. He was honorably discharged from the Army at Ft. Bragg, NC on July 30, 1946. Howard became a Christian at a Youth for Christ where Col. John Mills "Jack" Fain was the speaker. He gave his life to Christ accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Mr. Whitlock was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta where he was an usher. He became a deacon on August 14, 1996. Howard enjoyed a lengthy career with Hormel Foods from October 27, 1947 until his retirement on February 13, 1992. In addition to his parents Mr. Whitlock was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Whitlock and granddaughter, Cynthia Diane Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Helen Kirkley Whitlock; daughter, Linda Diane Whitlock Strickland; son, Jeffery Howard Whitlock (Marilyn); grandchildren, Haley Shea Handley (Chad), Mary Hollace Nickelson (J.R.), Jeffery Hunter Whitlock (Danielle); great grandchildren, Ty Benjamin Handley, Ella Reese Handley, Henry Hollace Whitlock; sister, Katherine Whitlock King; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m with funeral services beginning at 2:30 p.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019
