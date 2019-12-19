|
PAIR, Howell Howell L. Pair, 89, passed away at home on Monday, December 16, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents; Robert H Pair and Willie Lee Pair, his brother; R. H. Pair, Jr., and his son; Robert (Bobby) Pair, III. Howell grew up in Morningside and went to Tech High, Fork Union Military Academy, and N. C. State. Howell was a very loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 65 years; Barbara I. Pair, daughter; Caryn Pair Hern, son; Howell (Chip) Pair Jr., five grandchildren; Tinsley Dempsey, David Howell Hern, Taylor Ison Smith, Hunter Lauren Pair, and Brenden Howell Pair, and five great grandchildren. The cremation is being handled by HM Patterson and Son- Spring Hill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019