Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
BROWN, Jr., Hoyt Marvin Marvin Brown Jr age 70 of Woodstock, GA died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Darby Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery with Military Honors. Family will receive friends on Wednesday at Funeral home 4 PM - 8 PM. Survivors include Wife, Delores Brown, Woodstock, GA Father Hoyt Marvin Brown, Sr., Canton, GA Daughter, Ashley Brown Guffey, Canton, GA. Sons, Hoyt Marvin "Butch" Brown, III, of Canton, GA and Matthew Travis Brown, of Canton, GA. Brother, Charlie Brown, of Canton, GA, Sister, Susan Brown Jackson, of Cumming, GA. 3 grandchildren, Cameron Brown, Sean Guffery, and Eva Brown. Family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020
