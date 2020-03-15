|
|
BROWN, III, Hoyt Marvin "Butch" Hoyt Marvin "Butch" Brown, age 48, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home, on Saturday, March 21st, from 12 to 4 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 4 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Roman officiating. He was preceded in death by his father, Hoyt M. Brown, Jr. He is survived by: Mother - Karen Jeanette Caldwell of Canton Son - Cameron Brown of Canton Brother - Matthew (Fran) Brown of Canton Sister - Ashley Guffey of Canton Grandfather - Hoyt M. Brown, Sr. Niece - Eva Brown Nephew - Sean Guffey The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020