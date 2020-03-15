Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hoyt Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hoyt Brown


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hoyt Brown Obituary
BROWN, III, Hoyt Marvin "Butch" Hoyt Marvin "Butch" Brown, age 48, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home, on Saturday, March 21st, from 12 to 4 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 4 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Roman officiating. He was preceded in death by his father, Hoyt M. Brown, Jr. He is survived by: Mother - Karen Jeanette Caldwell of Canton Son - Cameron Brown of Canton Brother - Matthew (Fran) Brown of Canton Sister - Ashley Guffey of Canton Grandfather - Hoyt M. Brown, Sr. Niece - Eva Brown Nephew - Sean Guffey The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hoyt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -