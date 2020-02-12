Services
Hoyt Grant Sr.


1930 - 2020
GRANT, Sr., Hoyt Willard Mr. Grant, age 89, of Roswell, Ga. died Feb. 6, 2020 at his home. Mr. Grant was born Dec. 27, 1930 in Manchester Ga. He retired as an Independent CPCU Insurance agent, owner of The Grant Insurance Agency. Survivors include: wife of 68 years, Alice Potts Grant, children: daughter Diane Grant Purcell and husband Jim of Riverview, Florida, sons: Hoyt Grant Jr. of Woodstock, Ga. and Michael B. Grant and wife, Susan Conrad Amato Grant of Roswell, Ga., 6 grandchildren and 11 great grand children, brother: Jack Kirksey and wife Faye of Jonesboro, Ga. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb.15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park. In Lieu of Flowers, the family has set up a fund for donations to: Friends of Roswell Park, Hoyt Grant Sr. Roswell Adult Recreation Center P.O. Box 1612 Roswell, Ga. 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
