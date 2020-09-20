1/
LIVELY, Jr., Hoyt John Hoyt John Lively Jr., 78, of Stone Mountain, Ga passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 1/2 years, Brunhilde Ilona Lively. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and James Milles of Buffalo NY; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Gissell Lively of Stone Mountain, Ga, and John and Emily Lively of Cumming, Ga; and grandchildren, Ilona, Kyle, and Nicholas Lively; cousins, brother-in-law, and dear friends, throughout Georgia and Florida. John was born in Orlando, Fla and attended Ocala High School, St. Leo College, and the University of Florida. John worked as a civil engineer and became Director of Pre-Construction for the Ga DOT. John was a member of St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, in Lilburn, Ga, and St. Hubert of the Forest Mission Catholic Church, in Astor, Fla. John was a veteran, having served in Vietnam. John enjoyed fishing, bird watching, reading, watching soccer and football on TV, computers, and spending time with his family and friends. Flowers will be accepted or you can make a contribution, in John's memory, to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church at 5373 Wydella Rd. Lilburn, Ga 30047, www.ststephenthemartyr.info. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, Lilburn, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. A rosary will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, beginning at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. You can view the rosary, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on our website.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 20, 2020.
