BROWN, Hrrel "Tommy" Hrrel "Tommy" Brown left this earth reluctantly on February 17, 2019. He would like me to say that he was 55, however, that would be a lie. He was 80. The secret is finally out. He was born on January 14, 1939 in Livingston, TN to the late Truman Brown and Hazel Winningham, later relocating to NJ. With the support of his wife Carol Ann, Tommy built a long and successful career at JDM Materials as a Concrete Truck Driver. He was elected for the role of Shop Steward by his peers; a title both he and Carol were extremely proud of. Tommy held the position until retirement, tirelessly advocating for his fellow drivers. In 2002 Tommy lost his most faithful, though stubborn supporter, when his wife passed away. His life on earth would never again be the same. Though he did his best to support the children she left behind. Tommy was many things to many different people. His favorite role was undoubtedly that of a ladies' man. Tied and holding a close second: father, grandfather, brother and friend. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann and their stillborn son Jacob; brothers Artie and Bobby; sisters, Elsie Lee and Pansy; and parents Truman and Hazel. Tommy was also preceded by many friends and is no doubt making up for lost time. Surviving are his daughters: Doreen Gill (George), Holly Graves (Terry) and Colleen Snyder (David). His grandchildren: Kaitlynn, Allyson, Kiyona and Quintin. As well as his his sister Rosemarie Cassidy (Tim) and brother Bradford Brown. Tommy would want to be remembered as a man that made himself into something from nothing. As a husband and father who worked six days a week to provide for his family. Someone who helped many in need or a friendly face bellied up to the bar. Mostly, he would just want to be remembered, hopefully with a smile. But he would take not being forgotten if you can't manage a smile. Tommy was cremated at his request and services will be private. Contributions can be made in his memory to Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, which passionately ministers to the community in which Tommy spent his final years. PSFUMC 4329 Marietta St., Powder Springs, Ga 30127. www.psfumc.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019