Hubert Marsh
MARSH, Sr., Hubert Andrew Age 69, of Dalton, GA passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was a Deacon of Mount Zion Baptist Church, graduate of LaFayette High School, Dalton State College, and West Georgia College. He was retired from the Whitfield County Health Department, as Director of the Teen Resource Health Center. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty-five years, Minnie Ruth Willis Marsh; son, Hubert Andrew (Leverne) Marsh, Jr.; granddaughter, Andrea Marsh Saldana; brother, Henry Earl (Kathie) Marsh, Jr.; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Ernestine (Willie) Golson, William James (Joyce) Willis, Jr., Mary L. (Dony) Suttles; nieces and nephews. A private family service will be streamed live Saturday, September 5th at 1:00 PM on the Willis Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page. The family will appreciate donations to Mount Zion Baptist Church in LaFayette, Georgia. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
2011 M. L. King Jr. Blvd.
Dalton, GA 30721
(706) 278-3808
