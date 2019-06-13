WHITLOW, Jr., Hubert Henry Hubert Henry Whitlow Jr. died in Athens on June 10, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. Hubert H. Whitlow in Atlanta. A graduate of Druid Hills High School, he received a B.A. in History from Emory University and an M.Ln in Library Science from the same institution. Later he earned an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Florida. Whitlow served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1955, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He served on the library staff at the University of Georgia for four years and at Emory University for nine years. In 1970 he moved to Rome, GA, where he set up and organized the library of the newly formed Floyd Junior College, now named Georgia Highlands College. There he served as librarian for twenty years while also teaching an occasional course in Political Science. He was an active member of the Georgia Library Association and the Southeastern Library Association and worked with Fine Arts and cultural organizations in Rome. Always an admirer of the written word, Whitlow published several short stories in literary magazines. One of the stories was award-winning and another was republished in a collection of short stories by various authors. His one novel, Blue Awesome Ascending, was published by the University of Tennessee Press. He was an active member of the "Shot in the Dark" writers group in Athens and was working on two novels and a collection of short stories at the time of his death. Frequent travels to France with longtime friend and neighbor Max Gilstrap were a major interest as were trips to Atlanta and New York for symphony concerts and drama productions. He is survived by several cousins and by Max. The remains will be cremated and the ashes disposed of privately. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary