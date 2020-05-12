Services
Hopkins Funeral Home
416 E. Robert Toombs Avenue
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2525
Graveside service
Private
Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Albea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Albea


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh Albea Obituary
ALBEA, Hugh Kenneth Mr. Hugh Kenneth Albea, a WWII Army Vet, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 102. Ken was born in Tignall, GA, on February 18, 1918. He was the son of the late W. C. Albea and Ruth Butler Albea. Ken retired from the Ford Motor Co. after 30 years of service. Private graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Thigpen officiating. Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopkins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -