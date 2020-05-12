|
ALBEA, Hugh Kenneth Mr. Hugh Kenneth Albea, a WWII Army Vet, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 102. Ken was born in Tignall, GA, on February 18, 1918. He was the son of the late W. C. Albea and Ruth Butler Albea. Ken retired from the Ford Motor Co. after 30 years of service. Private graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Thigpen officiating. Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020