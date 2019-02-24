BURKE, Hugh Wooldridge Hugh Wooldridge Burke, 84, of Atlanta died on February 5, 2018, after a short illness. His ashes will be buried in the family plot in Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Wooldridge Burke and Hugh E Burke; his brother, James E. Burke; and by his life partner of 41 years, Barney "Bim" Franklin. Hugh graduated from Henry Grady High School in Atlanta in 1952 and received a degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from early 1957 until 1959. He was employed by Shell Oil Co. and Amoco Oil for several years. Hugh and Bim were fortunate to travel over much of the world and meet many wonderful friends. They always thought the best place to be was at home in Atlanta. They both had a great love of and philanthropy for both the visual arts -- paintings, sculpture and photography -- and the performing arts -- opera, the symphony, singing, piano and chamber music. Hugh is survived by his longtime friends Dan Sasser, Rick Tigner and Alan Martin. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Atlanta, which took such good care of Bim and Hugh. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary