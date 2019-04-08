LARKEY, Hugh Carter Hugh Carter Larkey was born on March 23, 1929 in Hiltons, Scott County, Virginia and died on April 6, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. Following his graduation from Hiltons High School he served in the U.S. NAVY on The Valley Forge aircraft carrier. He attended Emory and Henry College where he graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Math/Engineering. He worked as an industrial engineer for a short time prior to joining the IBM Company in 1954 where he held several management positions before retiring in 1989. He also served on the Oconee County Board of Tax Assessors. Mr. Larkey supported Veterans organizations, Young Life, Boy and Girl Scouts, Special Olympics and the Northeast Georgia Food Bank. He held memberships in Civitan, Kiwanis, Rotary and was a thirty-second degree Mason. A life-long Methodist, he was currently a member of Athens First United Methodist Church and a very active member in his Cornerstone Sunday School. He celebrated his 90th birthday on March 23rd surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jalna Spurgeon Larkey, son Daniel Larkey and daughter Michele Larkey. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Farrar Larkey and his son Michael Larkey (wife Robin), grandchildren Amber, Stephanie, Cody and Sierra and great grandson William. Funeral services will be held at Athens First United Methodist Church on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private memorial service at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens First United Methodist Church or a . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary