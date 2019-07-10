GAGE, Hugh Buchanan "Bucky" Hugh Buchanan Gage "Bucky" of Atlanta passed away on Thursday July 4th. Bucky was born on March 22, 1943 in St. Paul, MN. He was the only child of Jean Wherry and Hugh Buchanan Gage. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Wilmington, DE. After graduating from the Friends School of Wilmington, Bucky went on to the University of Virginia where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall and was an honored resident of the Lawn. Bucky completed his degree in English Literature in 1965 and moved to Atlanta to pursue an MBA from Emory University, graduating in 1967. His early career was in banking and securities. He later transitioned into commercial real state, where he remained until his retirement in 2003. His retirement years were spent traveling and playing golf with his wife, Alice. Some of their favorite trips took them to Russia, Egypt, Kenya and Italy. They were happily married for 37 years. Bucky and Alice were active members of The Cathedral of St. Philip. He was a member of The Piedmont Driving Club, as well as 9 O'Clocks. Bucky is survived by his wife Alice Monroe Gage, daughters Haley Champion of Savannah (Forrest IV), Maggie Gage and Cooper Gage of Atlanta, grandson Forrest V, and sister-in-law Isabelle Monroe of Little Rock, AR. A service for Bucky will be held on Saturday, July 13 at The Cathedral of St. Philip at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019