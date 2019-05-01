Services A. S. Turner & Sons 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur , GA 30031 (404) 292-1551 Resources More Obituaries for Hugh GOODWIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hugh GOODWIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers GOODWIN, Hugh William Born December 13, 1930 in Atlanta, GA, passed away Monday, April 29 at his home in McDonough following a short illness. He and Barbara, his late wife of 51 years, co-founded Crystal Springs Water Company in the early 1960's. They bottled the fine waters from springs located on the family farm in what was then, rural South Dekalb County. Hugh ran the plant while Barbara managed the office from their kitchen table, while at the same time, raising their four children. From this humble beginning, Hugh and Barbara, and their children worked to make Crystal Springs grow to be one of the largest family owned bottled water companies in the U.S., with over 90 employees, bottling operations in Decatur and Warm Springs, GA and branch operations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Nashville. After selling Crystal Springs in 1989, he started a new business, GoodPac Plastics, which produces PET bottles for the water industry. Always a children's advocate, Hugh served on the board of directors for the United Methodist Children's Home in Decatur for over 35 years. During this time, he and Barbara were the primary funders of four duplexes built and operated by the UMCH, where homeless families could reside on a short term basis until they could establish more permanent accommodations. He was member, and past president, of the Rotary International Club in Decatur, GA, where he served for more that 45 years. The Rotary Club is a service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. He was a long time member of Ousley United Methodist Church, where he and Barbara were married on December 14,1950. After moving to McDonough in 1993, he and Barbara became members of McDonough United Methodist Church. His father said he came into this world singing, and he never stopped. He loved all kinds of music, was a regular at the Atlanta Symphony, especially enjoyed pipe organ music, and was an active member of the choirs at both Ousley and McDonough UMC. Hugh married Patricia O'Neal Paterson Goodwin in July of 2016. She brought much love and joy to his life in his final years. She continues to reside in McDonough. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, James Alvin Goodwin and Wilma Kathryn Adams Goodwin of Decatur, his brother, Walter Neal Goodwin of Tallahassee, FL, as well as his beloved daughter-in-law, Mary Ann O'Shinski Goodwin. He is survived by four children: James Goodwin of Conyers, Carol & Michael Jackson of Atlanta, Susan & David Clotfelter of McDonough, and Phillip and Angela Goodwin of Fayetteville. Also two step-children: Katie MacIntosh of Roswell and Malcolm Paterson of McDonough. Hugh's 15 grandchildren are: Michael & Julie Goodwin, Katherine & Ryan Givens, Christine & George Carleton, Mary Barbara & Benjamin Wernette, Christen Jackson, Kevin Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Daniel & Christie Clotfelter, Susannah & Greg Holt, Caroline & AJ Taylor, Kimberly & Brad Warnock, Alexander Goodwin, Jennifer Goodwin, Andrew Goodwin and Riley MacIntosh. Hugh's 12 great grandchildren are; Jessica Goodwin, Charles Goodwin, Jason Goodwin, JonMichael Goodwin, Richard Givens, James Givens, Oberle Carleton, Andrew Clotfelter, Zachary Clotfelter, Callen Warnock, Brooks Warnock, and arriving soon, Hudson Taylor. Hugh is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Goodwin Pittman of Cumming GA. Services will be held at McDonough United Methodist Church, 151 Macon Street, McDonough, GA on Thursday, May 2, at 11:00 AM. Dr. Rev. James B Mooneyhan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellroot Family Services (formerly The United Methodist Children's Home.) The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, at A.S. Turner & Sons in Decatur. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries