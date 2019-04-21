HOSCH, Jr., Hugh William Hugh William Hosch, Jr., of Atlanta, died on April 10, 2019. Surviving him are his loving wife, Estelle; sons Brannon, Jason, and Trevor; grandchildren Meghan Hosch, Maylee Hosch and Kai Hosch. His father, Hugh, Sr., died in 1985, his mother, Mary Helen Hosch, died in 2018. Born in Gainesville, Georgia, in 1939, Hugh attained his Eagle Scout badge at age 13, personally signed by Harry Truman. At Gainesville High School he was in the Beta Club and was on the varsity football team. He subsequently graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity, and where he met his future wife, Estelle. After serving in the U.S. Army, he married Estelle in 1963. Hugh worked for fifty-plus years in the group travel business, with his work taking him to some 150 countries worldwide. He was vice president of Osborne Travel Company/Osborne Incentive Company of Atlanta, and after eighteen years there formed his own group travel company in Atlanta, Hosch Far Horizons. Hugh was the author of several books and periodic magazine articles. His interests included foreign travel, bullfighting and football. He served as officer with various U.S. bullfighting clubs, and at the time of his death was an officer and honorary (lifetime) member of the Club Taurino of London. His interest in bullfighting stemmed from his days as a youth working in Spain, planting trees for the Franco government. Services are planned for April 30th, 11:00 a.m. at the H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the same. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary