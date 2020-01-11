|
|
JENKINS, Jr., Hugh Neff Hugh Neff Jenkins, Jr., husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 2, 2020 after a 7 1/2 year battle with prostate cancer. He was 82. Neff is survived by his wife of 51 years Jane Turnage Jenkins, son Hugh Neff Jenkins III, daughter Patricia Jenkins Quidley, sisters Pat Shives and Joyce Keeshin, six grandchildren Abigail, Cole, and Catherine Quidley, Luke, Kelly, and Avery Jenkins and his beloved dog Max. Born on October 4th, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After college he served as a commissioned officer in the U. S. Public Health Service. He eventually moved to Atlanta in 1965 where he met his wife Jane and bought his first and only house in Brookhaven in 1968 where he lived until he died. Neff was an independent business owner that served the industrial markets throughout the Southeast. He was an avid private pilot whose flying career spanned six decades. He enjoyed over 50 years of boating on Lake Lanier. Neff was active in the Rotary Club of North Atlanta for over 30 years and Murphy Candler Little League while his children were young. He was a generous man who was always willing to help a friend or family in need. Mostly, Neff loved life, his wife, his family, and his many dogs over the years. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday January 25th at St. Martins in the Fields Episcopal Church on 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Suthers Center for Christian Outreach at 3550 F Broad Street, Chamblee, GA 30341 or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020