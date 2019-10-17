|
MCRAE, Jr., Hugh Mr. Hugh M. McRae, Jr. age 93, of Rockmart, GA passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 3 PM, in the Rockmart First United Methodist Church. Private interment services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service on Friday at the residence, 216 Valley View Drive, Rockmart, GA 30153. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to the Rockmart First United Methodist Church, Jean McRae fund in memory of Mr. McRae. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Hugh M. McRae, Jr.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019