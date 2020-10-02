Hugh Nunnally

Hugh Pendleton Nunnally, Jr., 87, of Sea Island and Shellman Bluff, formerly of Atlanta, passed away September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Miriam Hopkins (Barr) Nunnally, his parents Hugh Pendleton Nunnally, Sr. and Mary Lee (Wright) Nunnally Black and brother, John Clark Nunnally. He leaves behind his three children, Hugh Pendleton Nunnally III (Lorie), Lee Frances Nunnally (Julie) and Mary Hopkins Nunnally as well as three grandchildren, Elizabeth Lee Hamilton, Hayley Green Nunnally and Hugh Pendleton Nunnally IV. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Lee (Nunnally) Farrior and Frances Pendleton Nunnally as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, Hugh leaves behind his constant and faithful companions of many years, Ernest Scriven and Jackie Mull. The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to Sharron Olson, dear friend of Hugh's, and her devoted Share Care Services and staff (Jeanne, Monica, Linda, Brittany and Pat) as well as Krista Robitz. Mary Elizabeth Dunagan will forever be cherished for her deep friendship and daily interaction with Hugh in supporting his Atlanta family.Hugh was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 24, 1932. He attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA and then graduated from the Baylor School. He later studied under the School of Architecture at the Georgia Institute of Technology and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Post college, he served in the army as a staff sergeant.For the years following his service, Hugh was a very accomplished business man. He was the leader in the national and international financial communities. In 1958, he was a founding partner of the brokerage firm, Budd & Co., and remained there until 1966. In 1970, he created a clearing firm for traders on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, the CBOE. He was one of the first investors of CBOE. In 1973, Hugh became a founding partner of the Presidential Financial Company, an asset based commercial finance company, from which he retired after 26 years.Hugh was an amazing philanthropist in his own communities and beyond. To name a few, he was a major contributor to the Southeast Georgia Health System. He and his late wife, Miriam, contributed funds which allowed the Brunswick campus to expand and modernize the maternity center. The new facility was named in their honor: "Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Center". Also, adjacent to the Brunswick campus is the Nunnally House - a 40 room residential facility that offers "home-like" lodging to families of critically ill, cancer patients and medical students who live outside the area. In celebration of the life and legacy of Miriam, Hugh and their children founded the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Health and Science Building at the College of Coastal Georgia.He was the quintessential athlete; competing in football, baseball and basketball in school. He was an excellent hunter and had an extremely good wing shot. He was an avid golfer and played with a single digit handicap well into his seventies. As a Board Member of Peachtree Golf Club, he was instrumental in organizing the 1989 Walker Cup, which was held at the club. He was also a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Sea Island Club, and Frederica Club. He served on the Board of Directors of the Ocean Forest Club.Hugh was the consummate Southern gentleman; charming, polished and proper on the outside, but all heart wrapped in a booming laugh and twinkling eyes on the inside. He loved practical jokes and executed them with the same precision as his business deals, the unexpectedness doubling the devilment!His manners and hospitality were deeply ingrained through generations of examples: pulling out chairs, giving firm handshakes, making sure that there was more than enough food and drink for each guest, making visitors feel welcome, and of course, opening doors; especially opening doors that no one could see: providing quiet opportunities, meeting unspoken needs, giving much needed support without even raising those famous eyebrows.He was known by many names...."the mayor", Big Hugh, Chief, Shuffles, but his favorites were Daddy and GP (Grandpa)! He loved his family and friends well and deeply; talking with his children every day, noting the dailiness of their lives and sharing his.To honor his life, there will be a graveside service at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2 PM. The family welcomes all who feel comfortable in attending. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date in both Atlanta and Sea Island.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hugh's favorite charities: Southeast Georgia Health System ? Brunswick CampusHospice of Golden IslesNorthside Methodist ChurchHumane Society of Coastal Georgia.