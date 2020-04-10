|
PARHAM, Hugh Dorsey Hugh Dorsey Parham, age 89, 59-year resident of Chamblee, GA, peacefully passed away April 6th, 2020 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta surrounded by his loving family. A private Graveside service for Hugh will be held at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. A memorial service will be held for family and friends later when conditions permit. Hugh was born on September 16th, 1930 in Elberton, Ga, to the late Omer S. Parham Sr. and the late Jewell Hall Parham; also, preceding Hugh were brothers, J.C. wife Nora, Boyd wife Hazel, Ralph, Omer Jr., and Julian G. Parham; sister Mildred Parham Veal husband Larry; and son Mark D. Parham. Hugh graduated Bowman High School in 1949. He served in the United States Navy until 1954. He was a graduate of Southern Technology Institute in 1956 as a Mechanical Engineer. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer nationally and internationally until he retired from Paper Industry Engineers. Hugh was a faithful member and deacon of Donaldson Drive Baptist for 35 years and presently First Baptist Church of Atlanta. Hugh spent many tireless hours as a member of the Sardis Lodge 107, Chamblee Sardis Lodge 444, Sardis 107 RAM and Council 53, member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple, Metro Daylight Lodge, and the Order of the Eastern Star of GA. Hugh spent 30 years dedicated to supporting the children of the . He loved spending family time at the lake and was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan. Hugh is survived by his loving, caring wife of 67 years, Betty Caldwell Parham; daughter, Kimberly Parham Carroll; grandchildren, Tommy Carroll and wife Nikki, Sean Carroll, Victoria Carroll Woolley and husband Ryan. Also, survived by brother Ernest T. Parham and wife Brenda, sisters-in-laws Estelle Parham, Anna Merle Parham, Betty Parham. And many nieces and nephews. In Lieu flowers please make donations in the name of Hugh Parham to the: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020