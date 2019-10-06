|
|
TRAN, Hung Hung Tran, partner in Kim's Day Spa in Buckhead, passed away October 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Tran was born in Vietnam and came to America in 1991, settling in Atlanta in 1992. After completing training as a massage therapist, he and his wife, Kim Le opened Kim's Day Spa beginning in 2002 where he was known for his warmth, humor, and love, making everyone feel like an honored guest. Services will be October 7, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Moore Chapel of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Mr. Tran was preceded by his father Thanh Tran and is survived by his wife Kim Le and daughter RoseMarie Tran-Le both of Atlanta; son Anh Bao Tran-Le (fianc? Kendra Reams) of Madison, Wisconsin; mother Cuc Le of Vietnam; sisters Marlisa Tran of Charleston, SC; Suong (Dung) Ho of Paris, France; Van (Phuoc) of Greenville, SC; brother Minh Tran of Tampa, FL; niece Kathy Sherer (Garrison) of Charleston, SC and nephews Gia Bao Tran of Vietnam and Aiden and Alex Tran of Greenville, SC.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019