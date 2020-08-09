MANN, Jr., Hunter Hunter Merrall Mann, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 7 while in the care of Harbor Grace Hospice. Hunter was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 1936 to Hunter Merrall Mann Sr. and Elizabeth Moore Mann. He lived a life of service, love and a strong work ethic, all of which was consistently accompanied by his inimitable sense of humor. He married the love of his life, Paula Elliott Mann, in 1959 and they were blessed with three children. Hunter worked in sales for many Atlanta area steel companies until he was finally convinced to retire at the age of 78. In addition to his grieving wife of 61 years, Hunter leaves behind his children; Julie Salisbury (Randy), Neal Mann (Kim), Dale Mann (Kelly), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family referred to Hunter consistently as their "Man of Steel," due in part to his lifelong affinity for the Superman comic character along with his career interests in the steel industry. But throughout his life, he served as the "Man of Steel" for so many, who he rescued, nurtured, mentored and supported throughout his almost 84 years. Due to COVID-19 safeguards, the family will hold a private ceremony and internment on August 10, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. A larger memorial service will be planned as pandemic restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in memory of Hunter be made to Covington First United Methodist Church.