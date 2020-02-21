Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for Hutchinson Tuggle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hutchinson Tuggle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hutchinson Tuggle Obituary
TUGGLE, Hutchinson Funeral Service for Mr. Hutchinson Tuggle of 4522 Snap Finger Woods Drive, Deactur, GA 300130035 will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 AM, at James Paschal Baptist Church, 651 Highway 142, Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Dwayne Stephens, Pastor. Rev. Clark Conner, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Springfield Church Cemetery. His legacy lives on with his wife Mrs. Alice Faye Tuggle, six children, Ms. Kimberly Tuggle, Mr. and Mrs. Reginald (Athel) Tuggle, Pastor and Mrs. Kirstins (Danny) Reed, Ms. Sharon Tuggle, Mr. Hutchinson Tuggle III, Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Carmin) Tuggle, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will assemble at the Funeral Home Chapel at 10 AM. Family hour will be held at the Chapel tonight from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc., 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hutchinson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -