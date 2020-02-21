|
|
TUGGLE, Hutchinson Funeral Service for Mr. Hutchinson Tuggle of 4522 Snap Finger Woods Drive, Deactur, GA 300130035 will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 AM, at James Paschal Baptist Church, 651 Highway 142, Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Dwayne Stephens, Pastor. Rev. Clark Conner, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Springfield Church Cemetery. His legacy lives on with his wife Mrs. Alice Faye Tuggle, six children, Ms. Kimberly Tuggle, Mr. and Mrs. Reginald (Athel) Tuggle, Pastor and Mrs. Kirstins (Danny) Reed, Ms. Sharon Tuggle, Mr. Hutchinson Tuggle III, Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Carmin) Tuggle, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will assemble at the Funeral Home Chapel at 10 AM. Family hour will be held at the Chapel tonight from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc., 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020