SYMBAS, Hytho Bagiatis Hytho Bagiatis Symbas passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by her loved ones. Hytho was born on December 30, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia to Barbara Raditsas Bagiatis and Pete John Bagiatis. She was a graduate of Grady High school in Atlanta, GA. She continued her education at Agnes Scott College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught Spanish at Grady High School and Bass High School for many years. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Panagiotis Nikolas Symbas, sons, Nikolas Peter Symbas (Alice) of Atlanta, Peter John Symbas (Anne) of Atlanta, and John David Symbas (Anne) of Atlanta. Grandchildren Georgia Hytho Symbas, Alexandra Eleni Symbas, Helen Nixon Symbas and Panagiotis John Symbas. She is also survived by her sister, Angelina Bagiatis Demos of Denver, Colorado, her brother John Pete Bagiatis of Atlanta and several nieces and nephews. Hytho was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She always provided support and love for her family. Her selflessness and graciousness was evident by her eternal love and care. She was immensely proud of her family and her joy was the reflected light of their successes. She leaves behind beautiful memories of a life well lived. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Interment private.