MILLS, I. Conrad I. Conrad Mills passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after complications from Diabetes. Conrad was born in San Mateo, California on December 12, 1958, son of William "Bill" and JoAnn Mills/Campbell. He grew up in Huntington, New York, attended Southdown Elementary School, Simpson Junior High School, and Huntington High School; then his family moved to Sandy Springs, Georgia where he graduated from Riverwood High School. He then attended Georgia Southern University and graduated with bachelor's degrees in Industrial Management and Education. Upon graduation from college, Conrad taught Industrial Arts at the high school level for several years and then redirected his career to architectural design, which he practiced until his death. He got his start in architectural work in Atlanta, before moving to the San Francisco Bay area to practice. He lived north of San Francisco in Guerneville on the Russian River for many years before returning to his Atlanta home. Professionally, Conrad became experienced in construction due to his architectural design work and designed and oversaw numerous large projects. After his return to Georgia in more recent years, he focused on the preservation and renovation of historic buildings and was responsible for saving and renovating several, including a historic hotel and a 100+ year-old general store. Conrad was a man of many talents. He excelled in sports growing up, playing baseball, soccer, wrestling, golf, and tennis. He was also a gifted artist, working in wood, paint, clay, and drawing. He was an accomplished musician, playing the guitar with many friends for many years. Music captivated him and was a very important part of his life. Conrad loved the outdoors. He spent numerous summers camping in Yellowstone National Park and was most happy riding a tractor on family farms. Conrad is survived by his mother, JoAnn Campbell; his sister, Tasha Ellis (Mike); his two brothers, Curtis and Harrell "Hal"; niece and nephew Christie Trilla (Javier) and Matthew Ellis (Olivia); niece and nephew Tate Mills and Jack Mills; and many, many close friends that loved him like a brother. Conrad was a light in a world that was sometimes dark and will be greatly missed by his family and hundreds of friends across the country. A memorial service to celebrate Conrad's life will be held in the future once coronavirus quarantining ends and it is safe to congregate, which will be open to all who knew him. Details available from family. Conrad will be interred at the Mars Hill family Cemetery, in Whigham Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020