MCCUTCHEN, Ian James Ian James McCutchen, born June 18, 1973 in Galveston, TX, entered the gates of Heaven on Jan. 23, 2020. Ian was a loving father and dedicated husband. He was married to his college sweetheart for 25 blissful years. His dedication to his wife and children was without measure. Ian enjoyed coaching his children in sports and spending time with his family at the beach. An avid outdoorsman, Ian especially loved turkey hunting and saltwater fishing. He was a great friend to all who had the honor to know him. Ian graduated from Mississippi College, School of Law and practiced law in Mississippi prior to moving to LaGrange in 2005 where he continued his law career. Ian worked as a Public Defender for the Georgia Counsel of Public Defenders Coweta Circuit based in Troup County. Ian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lilla and Olin (Mac) McCutchen, and Margaret and Howard Bassett, all from Galveston, Texas. Ian leaves behind his loving wife, Jennifer Noles McCutchen, son, Connor James McCutchen, and daughter Sarah Margaret McCutchen. Parents Mary and Art Koblasz and Gisella and Jim McCutchen. Siblings Sean (Louann) McCutchen, Ginger Koblasz, Joey (Bobbi) Koblasz, and Gary (Amber) Koblasz. Other Family members include John Noles, James Noles and Rick Whelton. A host of friends and colleagues will also miss him dearly. Ian will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Ian's Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 PM, at Western Heights Baptist Church, LaGrange, GA. All friends and family who loved Ian are invited to attend. Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com. Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020