JOWERS, Ida Lucille Ida Lucille Jowers, age 102, of Roswell passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the oldest of nine children and spent most of her long life in the Atlanta area. She was an active member of First Baptist Roswell for the past 14 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ernest C. Jowers, her parents, one sister, and 6 brothers. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Jerry) Seabolt of Roswell, GA, granddaughter Sharon (Tony) Kralj of Dahlonega, GA, grandson Stephen (Dawn) Seabolt of Marietta, GA, 3 great-grandchildren Kate, Sam, and Charlie Seabolt of Marietta, GA, brother Neal (Carol) Harrelson of Decatur, GA and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA with Dr. Ron Bradley and Dr. Kevin Head officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Interment will follow the service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Benevolence Committee of First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA. 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 23, 2019
