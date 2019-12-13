Services
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene Ayers


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene Ayers Obituary
AYERS, Ilene Lanora Ilene Lanora Ayers, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 8, 2019. She was born on Dec. 19, 1924 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to the late Nels and Johnnie (Cassidy) Olson. Ilene was a dedicated member of the Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. She retired after 40 years as office manager at Crawford Sprinkler Supply Company. She will be missed by all who knew her. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gaines Ayers; daughter, Galene Wood; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Karlton) Jackson; son, Samuel Gaines Ayers, Jr.; grandchildren, Belinda Dishman, David (Stephanie) Wood, Kimberly Jackson (Brent) Gilfedder, and Katherine Jackson (Jean-Marc) Destinoble; great-grandchildren, Laurie (David) Johnson, Rebekah Dishman, Chris Wood, Shawn Wood, Madeline Gilfedder, and Charlotte Gilfedder; and brother, William Carl (Elaine) Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Southwest Christian Care Hospice, www.swchristiancare.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -