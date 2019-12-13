|
AYERS, Ilene Lanora Ilene Lanora Ayers, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 8, 2019. She was born on Dec. 19, 1924 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to the late Nels and Johnnie (Cassidy) Olson. Ilene was a dedicated member of the Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. She retired after 40 years as office manager at Crawford Sprinkler Supply Company. She will be missed by all who knew her. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gaines Ayers; daughter, Galene Wood; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Karlton) Jackson; son, Samuel Gaines Ayers, Jr.; grandchildren, Belinda Dishman, David (Stephanie) Wood, Kimberly Jackson (Brent) Gilfedder, and Katherine Jackson (Jean-Marc) Destinoble; great-grandchildren, Laurie (David) Johnson, Rebekah Dishman, Chris Wood, Shawn Wood, Madeline Gilfedder, and Charlotte Gilfedder; and brother, William Carl (Elaine) Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Southwest Christian Care Hospice, www.swchristiancare.org.
