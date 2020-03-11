Services
TURNER, Ilse Barbara Ilse Barbara Turner, 89, of Conley passed away on March 9, 2020. Barbara was born in Frankfurt, Germany on October 15, 1930 to the late Karl and Lydia Kirchner. She retired from South Fulton Hospital as a PBX Supervisor. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Stewart Turner. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Collins (David) and Claudia Karr (Forrest); son, Bruce Turner (Stacy); grandchildren, Roxanne Kimball, Natalie Brandhorst (John), Brian Collins (Kelly), Leslie Cagle (Jamey), Neal Turner (Ali), and Derek Turner; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Forest Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020
