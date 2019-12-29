Resources
CREASMAN, Imogene Imogene Bennett Creasman, 94, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 with family in Jacksonville, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Kensell Creasman in 1963 and is survived by her daughter Barbara Jean Smith (Ted Smith) and Bennett Edwin Creasman (Leah Hanie), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Memorial service will be performed by Reverend Tim McDaniel at Roswell Street Baptist Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family welcomes visitation from friends beginning at 9:30 AM and the memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Imogene will be laid to rest at Green Hill Cemetery in Etowah, Tennessee later that day. In lieu of flowers, Imogene requested that contributions be made to Roswell Street Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
